Senate Body On Postal To Take Up Issues Of Land Recovery, Appointments, Loses, Business Initiatives

Thu 17th October 2019 | 06:39 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Postal Services on Thursday recommended that issues of land recovery, irregular appointments, accumulated losses and business initiatives must be taken up.

An in camera meeting was held here at Parliament House to determine the Committee's further course of action in conjunction with members.

In addition to this the Committee deliberated over work carried out by the Committee since 2018 and current activities of the Standing Committee, said a press release.

Chaired by Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh, the meeting was attended by Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Senator Rana Mahmood ul Hassan, Senator Anwar Lal Dean,Senator Islamuddin Shaikh, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed and Senator Aurangzeb Khan. The Chairman said that we will not allow this institution to face loses and will do all in our power to make the Senate Secretariat and Pakistan proud.

He added that keeping in view recommendations, the Committee will ensure that compliance status be reviewed in every meeting and with a collective view decisions will be taken to formulate further action for the betterment of Pakistan. The committee also stressed serious efforts for re-branding of General Post Offices (GPOs) and post offices.Chairman Committee Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh lauded the efforts of the members and assured them that under his Chairmanship and with the help of the Committee members no stone will be left unturned to take the Institution forward.He thanked the members of the Committee for their suggestions and said that this is an opportunity for them to make a difference for Pakistan's future generations.

