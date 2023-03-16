Senate-Celebration

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Mauritius High Commissioner to Pakistan Rashidally Soobadar congratulated the Chairman Senate and his team for arranging an event to celebrate 50 years of the Senate of Pakistan.

He said that strong institutions were very important for the country to make progress. He said proper working of institutions ensured rule of law, accountability and good governance in any country.

He said that democracy ensured freedom of expression, movement and worship.

Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan, Atadjan Movlamov said, " I am very pleased to convey heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on the auspicious occasion of the 50th anniversary of the upper house of the Parliament".

He said that the Senate of Pakistan over the years had emerged as an essential organ and a stabilizing factor of the federation.

He said the Senate had played an important role in strengthening democratic values ensuring the rights and full representation of the people of the country.

"I congratulate Chairman Senate, all Pakistani parliamentarians and all people of Pakistan on the auspicious occasion of the 50th anniversary- the golden jubilee of the upper House of the Parliament".

Senator Samina Mumtaz demanded to fulfill the promises made with Balochistan on the name of the `Aghaz-e-Haqooq-e-Balochistan Package'.

She said that small provinces should be given their due rights and a committee to be constituted to review the implementation on the18th amendment.

PPPP Senator Keshoo Bai thanked his party leadership for giving her opportunity to serve in Senate of Pakistan.

She said that she felt proud of chairing a sitting of the Senate on an International Women's Day.

Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan, Adam M. Tugio said that relations between Indonesia and Pakistan parliament were getting stronger and stronger.

He said that parliamentarians of both the counties were exploring ways to strengthen these relations.

Ambassador of Belarus to Pakistan Andrei Metelitsa congratulated the Chairman Senate and people of Pakistan for celebrating 50 year of the Senate of Pakistan.

He said that Belarus and Pakistan had established cordial bilateral and parliamentarian relationships.

He said that high level delegations of Pakistan had also visited Belarus many times.

He also invited the Chairman Senate to visit Belarus along with the parliamentarians' delegation.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin congratulated the Senate over its golden jubilee and invited the Senators to visit his country with an aim to enhance parliamentary relations.

Ambassador of the Syrian Arab Republic Ramez Alraee thanked the Pakistani government for extending help to Syrian people in difficult times especially during the recent earthquake.

He also wished prosperity and progress for Pakistan.

Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed said that the Senate really deserves this important function which had elaborated its success stories.

He said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto strengthened the security of the country by starting a nuclear program which was accomplished by PML-N supremo, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He said that the Constitution was a public document which must be followed in letter and spirit.

Ambassador of the Royal Thailand to Pakistan Chakkrid Krachaiwong also congratulated the Senate over its golden jubilee celebrations and said that ties between Pakistan and Thailand would increase in the coming days.

Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Iran in Pakistan, Mohammad Ali Hosseini said that Pakistan and Iran had strong parliamentary relations which would be further strengthened in the coming days.

Senator Manzoor Ahmed Kakar said that the Senate represented all federating units and worked a lot to raise the voice of the people.

He said that important legislation had been initiated in the Senate and it provided guidelines to the governments in challenging situations.