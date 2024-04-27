Senate chairman emphasizes economic cooperation, regional connectivity for sustainable peace

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani highlighted the importance of economic cooperation and regional connectivity in fostering sustainable peace.

Speaking at a one-day International Conference on “Navigating Regional Dynamics: from Conflict to Cooperation in South Asia,” hosted by Minhaj University here on Saturday, he said that the conference had brought together esteemed international and national speakers to discuss key issues facing South Asia.

Gilani praised the organizers for facilitating dialogue and understanding on regional affairs, noting the significance of such efforts in addressing the challenges and opportunities in the region. He acknowledged the multitude of challenges South Asia faces, including historical disputes, political tensions, security threats, and cross-border issues such as terrorism and drug smuggling.

Despite these challenges, he reiterated Pakistan's commitment to regional and international peace. He emphasized Pakistan's role in facilitating dialogue and peace talks, as well as its significant contributions to United Nations peacekeeping efforts. Additionally, he highlighted Pakistan's efforts in hosting talks between Afghanistan, the Taliban, and the United States government, aiming to find a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Afghanistan.

Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani outlined a transformative approach to navigating regional dynamics, emphasizing a shift from traditional geopolitics to the realm of geoeconomics. This reorganization and emphasis on interdependence among nations mark a significant evolution in strategy.

He expressed optimism about the opportunities this paradigm shift brings, transcending borders to foster mutual understanding and prosperity. Envisioning the region as an engine of growth, he underscored the importance of collaborative efforts towards poverty alleviation, financial inclusion, and social justice.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to promoting socio-economic development in the region, emphasizing the belief in shared prosperity as integral to ensuring stability and growth in South Asia. Backed by research and analysis, Gilani emphasized the pragmatic necessity of increasing regional connectivity to boost collective GDP, stressing the imperative for united action towards inclusive and sustainable socio-economic growth across the region.

Highlighting Pakistan's commitment to achieving regional development goals, the Senate Chairman emphasized the launch of cooperative initiatives such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Central Asia-South Asia (CASA-1000) project.

He said that the CPEC, a flagship project of the Belt and Road initiative, connects Western China to the Arabian Sea through Pakistan, facilitating trade, infrastructure development, and energy cooperation. Similarly, he added that the CASA-1000 facilitates the sale of surplus electricity from Tajikistan to Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, promoting shared benefits and regional integration.

Acknowledging that Pakistan cannot achieve these goals alone, he called upon regional partners, countries, and the international community to actively support and engage in promoting peace, stability, and economic growth in South Asia. He emphasized the immense potential of tourism and the benefits of joint efforts in promoting regional tourism to further enhance economic cooperation and integration.

Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani emphasized the pivotal role of tourism in bridging divides, dispelling stereotypes, and fostering closer connections among people. Stressing the importance of prioritizing people-to-people exchange, he underscored the need for bilateral and multilateral partnerships, joint investments, and the promotion of good governance to create a conducive environment for shared prosperity in South Asia.

He reiterated Pakistan's commitment to regional cooperation and peace-building efforts, with a focus on transforming complex regions into hubs of growth through collaborative socio-economic development initiatives. Gilani emphasized the necessity of a shared vision for the region and international support to achieve cooperation, stability, prosperity, and peace in South Asia.

In his capacity as Chairman of the Senate, he pledged full support to initiatives aimed at promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in the region. He expressed readiness to engage in meaningful dialogue and cooperation with neighboring countries, advocating for collective efforts to build a brighter future. With a shared goal of overcoming historical conflicts, he called for South Asia to emerge as a beacon of stability, prosperity, and shared development through collaborative regional efforts.

Austrian Ambassador in Pakistan Andrea Wicke also spoke on the occasion.