Senate Chairman Refers Five Bills To Relevant Committees For Perusal

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2022 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday referred as many as five bills to relevant standing committees for further perusal and fine tuning.

Chairman referred the National Highways Safety (Amendment) Bill, 2022 to relevant committee.

The bill was moved by State Minister for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan.

Similarly another bill titled the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Bill, 2022 was also referred for further consideration.

It was also moved by State Minister for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan.

Yet another bill titled the Iqbal academy Pakistan Bill, 2022 was also referred to relevant standing committee.

It was referred by Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar.

One more bill titled the Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2022, moved by Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar, was also referred to the relevant committee.

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar moved another bill titled the Pakistan Tobacco board (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The chair referred it to relevant standing committee.

