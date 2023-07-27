Open Menu

Senate Chairman Urged To Facilitate Meeting With Dr. Afia Siddique

Muhammad Irfan Published July 27, 2023 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Muhammad Talha Mehmood has urged the Senate Chairman on Thursday to write a letter to the foreign office, requesting their help in organizing a meeting with Dr. Afia Siddique, who is presently incarcerated in an American jail.

During a point of order, he disclosed that the planned meeting with Dr. Fauzia Siddique on August 4 has been called off by American authorities. He elaborated that Dr. Fauzia is presently in Saudi Arabia and will directly travel to the United States of America (USA).

He proposed that the meeting with her sister could be arranged on August 6 or 7 instead.

In response to a Calling Attention Notice raised by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, urging efforts for the release of Dr. Afia Siddique, Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazir Tarar, stated that a briefing on the issue would be given to the House by Foreign Minister Bilawal Zardari and State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar, in the near future.

Furthermore, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto had already facilitated a meeting between Dr. Fouzia and Dr. Afia in a USA jail.

