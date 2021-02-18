UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Election: RO Rejects 3, Accepts 8 Nomination Papers

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 09:31 PM

Senate election: RO rejects 3, accepts 8 nomination papers

The returning officer at the provincial election commission on Thursday rejected nomination papers of three candidates and accepted nomination papers of eight candidates from Punjab on the last day of scrutiny for March 3 Senate elections

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :The returning officer at the provincial election commission on Thursday rejected nomination papers of three candidates and accepted nomination papers of eight candidates from Punjab on the last day of scrutiny for March 3 Senate elections.

The nomination papers rejected for general seats are: Pervaiz Rasheed of PML-N and Robina Akhtar of PTI.

The nomination papers of Pervaiz Rasheed were rejected for being a Rs 9.5 million defaulter of Punjab House, says the Election Commission sources here.

The nomination papers of Neelum Irshad Sheikh of PTI were also rejected for the women seat, due to absence of seconder during the scrutiny.

The nomination papers found correct and accepted for general seats are: Ijaz Chaudhry, Aon Abbas of PTI and Irfan ul Haq Siddiqui, Sajid Mir, Baligh-ur-Rehman, Afnanullah Khan of PML-N, besides Ejaz Hussain Minhas as independent candidate. The nomination papers of Sadia Abbasi of PML-N was also accepted for the women seat.

Moreover, Farhat Shehzadi, Ata Ullah Khan and Neelum Irshad Sheikh withdrew their nomination papers.

After acceptance of eight more nomination papers on the last day of scrutiny, the total number of candidates cleared for general seats have become 17, whereas two and three candidates are cleared for technocrat and women seats respectively from the Punjab.

It is pertinent to mention here that the returning officer had on February 17 already accepted nomination papers of Kamil Ali Agha of PML-Q, Zahid Hamid, Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar, Saud Majeed of PML-N and Zaheer Abbas Khokhar, Saif Ullah Khan Niazi, Omer Sarfraz Cheema of PTI, besides Azeem-ul-Haq Minhas of PPPP. The nomination papers of Muhammad Khan Madni and Jamshaid Iqbal Cheema were also accepted for general seats as independent. The nomination papers of Dr Zarqa Suharwardi of PTI and Saira Tarar of PML-N were also accepted for the women seat. The nomination papers of Barrister Ali Zafar of PTI and Azam Nazir Tarar of PML-N were accepted for the technocrat seat.

A total of forty-eight senators will be elected including 12 each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, while eleven each from Punjab and Sindh and two from Islamabad in elections to be held on March 3 on vacant seats of Senate.

Appeals against acceptance or rejection will be disposed of by a tribunal on Feb 19 and 20.

The ECP will publish a revised list of the candidates on Feb 21, providing an opportunity to the candidates to withdraw from the race by Feb 22 after which a final list of the candidates will be issued.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Senate Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Ali Agha Ali Zafar Saud February March Women From Race Million Nomination Papers Sadia Abbasi

Recent Stories

RTA attracted over AED1 bn in foreign investment i ..

5 minutes ago

Qureshi stresses collective efforts against "pande ..

4 minutes ago

Sindh High Court adjourns hearing of assests case ..

4 minutes ago

UN experts slam India for ending Kashmir's autonom ..

8 minutes ago

AJK teachers end strike, demands accepted

8 minutes ago

UK Sanctions 3 Myanmar Generals for Alleged Human ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.