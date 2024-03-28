Open Menu

Senate Elections In KP Hang On Reserve Seat Oath-taking, States ECP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2024 | 10:12 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) The Senate elections in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly depend on the oath-taking of reserve seats, said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a seven-page verdict issued Thursday.

In its verdict, the Election Commission warned of suspending the Senate poll until oaths are administered in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The commission instructed the Speaker of the KP Assembly to enforce the decision made by the Peshawar High Court.

A five-member bench led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, along with members Nisar Ahmed Durrani, Shah Muhammad Jatoi, Babar Hassan Bharwana, and Justice (Retd) Ikram Ullah Khan, delivered its verdict on the plea regarding the non-administration of oaths to newly elected members on reserved seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly.

In its verdict, the commission emphasized that the right to vote is fundamental and no voter can be deprived of this right. The commission stated that it has sufficient authority to issue such directives and consequential orders to ensure that elections are conducted with honesty, justice, fairness, and in accordance with the law.

“Hence, if there is non-compliance with the directives issued under Article 218(3), along with Section 4(1) and Section 8(c) of the Act, the Commission may extend the time for completing the Senate election in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa until the oath is administered to the Provincial Assembly members, including the applicants.”

