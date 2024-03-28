Senate Elections In KP Hang On Reserve Seat Oath-taking, States ECP
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2024 | 10:12 PM
The Senate elections in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly depend on the oath-taking of reserve seats, said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a seven-page verdict issued Thursday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) The Senate elections in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly depend on the oath-taking of reserve seats, said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a seven-page verdict issued Thursday.
In its verdict, the Election Commission warned of suspending the Senate poll until oaths are administered in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The commission instructed the Speaker of the KP Assembly to enforce the decision made by the Peshawar High Court.
A five-member bench led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, along with members Nisar Ahmed Durrani, Shah Muhammad Jatoi, Babar Hassan Bharwana, and Justice (Retd) Ikram Ullah Khan, delivered its verdict on the plea regarding the non-administration of oaths to newly elected members on reserved seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly.
In its verdict, the commission emphasized that the right to vote is fundamental and no voter can be deprived of this right. The commission stated that it has sufficient authority to issue such directives and consequential orders to ensure that elections are conducted with honesty, justice, fairness, and in accordance with the law.
“Hence, if there is non-compliance with the directives issued under Article 218(3), along with Section 4(1) and Section 8(c) of the Act, the Commission may extend the time for completing the Senate election in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa until the oath is administered to the Provincial Assembly members, including the applicants.”
Recent Stories
Food minster for ensuring transparent distribution of Bardana
Russia says has evidence Moscow attackers were linked to Kyiv
PM chairs review meeting on stoppage of electricity theft
IPM survey proves biocontrol technology profitable for cotton farmers
Pandemic accord talks heading for extra time
UK's biggest water supplier plunges into deeper financial crisis
DG SEPA for installation of waste water treatment facilities
Man gets life imprisonment for killing wife
French parliament condemns 1961 Paris massacre of Algerians
First Inter Schools Naat Competition held in Larkana
S.Africa electoral body bars ex-president Zuma from May election
AC arrests five people on price list violation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Food minster for ensuring transparent distribution of Bardana4 minutes ago
-
PM chairs review meeting on stoppage of electricity theft7 minutes ago
-
IPM survey proves biocontrol technology profitable for cotton farmers7 minutes ago
-
DG SEPA for installation of waste water treatment facilities3 minutes ago
-
Man gets life imprisonment for killing wife3 minutes ago
-
First Inter Schools Naat Competition held in Larkana3 minutes ago
-
AC arrests five people on price list violation3 minutes ago
-
Provincial Minister for Revenue, Nazir Ahmad Abbasi chairs meeting on land record computerization3 minutes ago
-
Sindh Food Minister Jam Khan Shoro for transparent distribution of bardana3 minutes ago
-
SC conditionally allows army courts to announce reserved verdicts54 minutes ago
-
12 suspects criminals arrests in search operation:SSP Larkana54 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi chairs meeting of SSWMB54 minutes ago