UrduPoint.com

Senate Of SWU Approves Appointment Of Deans, Chairpersons Of Various Departments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2022 | 06:46 PM

Senate of SWU approves appointment of deans, chairpersons of various departments

The Senate meeting of Swabi Women University on Friday approved temporary appointment of deans and chairpersons of various departments besides hiring of senior faculty from different universities for constitution of Selection Board and Scrutiny and Quantification Committee

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :The Senate meeting of Swabi Women University on Friday approved temporary appointment of deans and chairpersons of various departments besides hiring of senior faculty from different universities for constitution of Selection board and Scrutiny and Quantification Committee.

The senate meeting (An advisory body representing the general faculty, staff and students)held here at the Governor House under the chairmanship of Acting Governor Mushtaq Ghani also discussed provision of accommodation to the Vice Chancellor of the varsity.

The VC of the University presented proposed Names for deans and chairpersons of departments of Bio-Chemistry, Computer Sciences, Medical Sonography, Arts and Social Sciences, Culture Studies,, Allied Health Sciences, Botany, Islamic Studies, Psychology, Social Work, Physics, Political Science, urdu, Zoology, Management Sciences, Mathematics, Journalism, Law, Pak Studies, Economics English and other departments which were approved by the Senate.

Related Topics

Senate Governor Swabi Women From

Recent Stories

Govt took tough decisions in best national interes ..

Govt took tough decisions in best national interest: Mian Javed Latif

24 seconds ago
 527,355 kids to be vaccinated against polio in Sar ..

527,355 kids to be vaccinated against polio in Sargodha

26 seconds ago
 Managers warn over pitch invasions as police probe ..

Managers warn over pitch invasions as police probe Vieira incident

27 seconds ago
 New Philippine Frigates to Test-Fire Missiles in J ..

New Philippine Frigates to Test-Fire Missiles in June - State Media

29 seconds ago
 Erdogan Holds Talks With Other Leaders on Sweden, ..

Erdogan Holds Talks With Other Leaders on Sweden, Finland's NATO Membership - Re ..

30 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court forms larger bench in plea ag ..

Islamabad High Court forms larger bench in plea against removal of governor Punj ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.