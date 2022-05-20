Senate of SWU approves appointment of deans, chairpersons of various departments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :The Senate meeting of Swabi Women University on Friday approved temporary appointment of deans and chairpersons of various departments besides hiring of senior faculty from different universities for constitution of Selection board and Scrutiny and Quantification Committee.

The senate meeting (An advisory body representing the general faculty, staff and students)held here at the Governor House under the chairmanship of Acting Governor Mushtaq Ghani also discussed provision of accommodation to the Vice Chancellor of the varsity.

The VC of the University presented proposed Names for deans and chairpersons of departments of Bio-Chemistry, Computer Sciences, Medical Sonography, Arts and Social Sciences, Culture Studies,, Allied Health Sciences, Botany, Islamic Studies, Psychology, Social Work, Physics, Political Science, urdu, Zoology, Management Sciences, Mathematics, Journalism, Law, Pak Studies, Economics English and other departments which were approved by the Senate.