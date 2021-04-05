Senate offers Fateha for ATC judge, 4 teenage boys of Janikhel

The Senate on Friday offered Fateha for departed souls of Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) judge Aftab Afridi, his wife and two children assassinated yesterday on Motorway and four teenage boys of Janikhel killed recently

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :The Senate on Friday offered Fateha for departed souls of Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) judge Aftab Afridi, his wife and two children assassinated yesterday on Motorway and four teenage boys of Janikhel killed recently.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed requested the chair to offer fateha for the departed souls.

Maulana Faiz Muhammad led the Fateha on request of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.