UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Offers Fateha For ATC Judge, 4 Teenage Boys Of Janikhel

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 01:13 PM

Senate offers Fateha for ATC judge, 4 teenage boys of Janikhel

The Senate on Friday offered Fateha for departed souls of Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) judge Aftab Afridi, his wife and two children assassinated yesterday on Motorway and four teenage boys of Janikhel killed recently

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :The Senate on Friday offered Fateha for departed souls of Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) judge Aftab Afridi, his wife and two children assassinated yesterday on Motorway and four teenage boys of Janikhel killed recently.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed requested the chair to offer fateha for the departed souls.

Maulana Faiz Muhammad led the Fateha on request of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.

Related Topics

Senate Motorway Wife Afridi Anti Terrorism Court Court Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

People in England to Be Offered Twice-Weekly Rapid ..

1 minute ago

Saira Peter, Zahir Abbas duet mesmerise listeners ..

1 minute ago

Bangladesh ferry disaster death toll rises to 20: ..

1 minute ago

Govt releases Rs 1,686.644 million for petroleum s ..

5 minutes ago

Over 0.9m Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in P ..

5 minutes ago

Australian Minister Blames Slow Vaccine Rollout on ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.