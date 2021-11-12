Senate passes condolence resolution to express grief over demise of former senator

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Senate on Friday passed a condolence resolution to express its profound grief and sorrow over the demise of former Senator, Syed Iftikhar Ali Bokhari, who passed away on 10th November 2021.

The resolution was moved by leader of the House in Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem in the House.

"This House expresses its deepest sympathies with the bereaved family and pray to Almighty Allah to shower His infinite blessings upon the departed soul. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Aameen," said the resolution.

He (Iftikhar Ali) was also the brother in law of Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Foreign Affairs.

He was born in Lahore on July 6, 1935 in a respectable Syed family. An Aitchisonian, Bokhari earned Bachelor's degree in Engineering and a Master's from Cambridge University.

He also won many medals and trophies in sports both at home and in England. He was nominated for Punjab Assembly seat in the year 1977 and elected as Member Senate of Pakistan in March 1988 for three years term against the general seat.

He has also served as Minister of State for Finance. The services rendered by him will be long remembered, the resolution further said.