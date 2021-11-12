UrduPoint.com

Senate Passes Condolence Resolution To Express Grief Over Demise Of Former Senator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 03:20 PM

Senate passes condolence resolution to express grief over demise of former senator

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Senate on Friday passed a condolence resolution to express its profound grief and sorrow over the demise of former Senator, Syed Iftikhar Ali Bokhari, who passed away on 10th November 2021.

The resolution was moved by leader of the House in Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem in the House.

"This House expresses its deepest sympathies with the bereaved family and pray to Almighty Allah to shower His infinite blessings upon the departed soul. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Aameen," said the resolution.

He (Iftikhar Ali) was also the brother in law of Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Foreign Affairs.

He was born in Lahore on July 6, 1935 in a respectable Syed family. An Aitchisonian, Bokhari earned Bachelor's degree in Engineering and a Master's from Cambridge University.

He also won many medals and trophies in sports both at home and in England. He was nominated for Punjab Assembly seat in the year 1977 and elected as Member Senate of Pakistan in March 1988 for three years term against the general seat.

He has also served as Minister of State for Finance. The services rendered by him will be long remembered, the resolution further said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Resolution Senate Sports Shah Mehmood Qureshi Cambridge March May July November Family From Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

UAE announces 72 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries ..

UAE announces 72 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries, and no deaths in the last 24 ..

7 minutes ago
 GCU awards three PhD degrees

GCU awards three PhD degrees

10 minutes ago
 Bulgaria holds third vote amid coronavirus onslaug ..

Bulgaria holds third vote amid coronavirus onslaught

10 minutes ago
 Broken dreams: Burkina's orphans schooled in Castr ..

Broken dreams: Burkina's orphans schooled in Castro's Cuba

12 minutes ago
 Children should choose healthy, simple diet, stay ..

Children should choose healthy, simple diet, stay away from smoking: Gen Kiani

13 minutes ago
 Germany Launching Free COVID-19 Tests for Citizens ..

Germany Launching Free COVID-19 Tests for Citizens as Cases Surge - Acting Healt ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.