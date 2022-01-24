Senate refers five bills to committees, passes two motions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :The Senate of Pakistan on Monday referred five bills presented by lawmakers, to the relevant committees for further consideration and deliberation.

The bills introduced in the House were included, the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (Amendment) Bill, 2021), the National Metrology Institute of Pakistan Bill, 2022), (The Allied Health Professionals Council Bill, 2022), the Pakistan Nursing Council (Amendment) Bill, 2022) and the Islamabad Healthcare Facilities Management Authority Bill, 2022).

The house also unanimously passed a resolution; in which the House acknowledged the importance of recycling plastics into usable products and appreciates the pilot project of construction of one kilometer of plastic road in Islamabad.

The House recommended that on the analogy of said successful pilot project, the Federal Government should take steps to construct plastic roads under the domain of National Highways throughout the country.

The Chairman Senate said that a copy of the resolution will also be dispatched to provinces.

The house also passed another resolution, asking the federal government to grant two years age relaxation in all Federal Government / Public Sector jobs on the analogy of the decisions of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Government of Punjab in view of the Covid-19 situation and lockdowns throughout the country during the last two years.

The leader of the house in the Senate Dr. Shahzad Waseem said that the federal government had already granted five-year relaxation.