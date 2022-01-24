UrduPoint.com

Senate Refers Five Bills To Committees, Passes Two Motions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Senate refers five bills to committees, passes two motions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :The Senate of Pakistan on Monday referred five bills presented by lawmakers, to the relevant committees for further consideration and deliberation.

The bills introduced in the House were included, the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (Amendment) Bill, 2021), the National Metrology Institute of Pakistan Bill, 2022), (The Allied Health Professionals Council Bill, 2022), the Pakistan Nursing Council (Amendment) Bill, 2022) and the Islamabad Healthcare Facilities Management Authority Bill, 2022).

The house also unanimously passed a resolution; in which the House acknowledged the importance of recycling plastics into usable products and appreciates the pilot project of construction of one kilometer of plastic road in Islamabad.

The House recommended that on the analogy of said successful pilot project, the Federal Government should take steps to construct plastic roads under the domain of National Highways throughout the country.

The Chairman Senate said that a copy of the resolution will also be dispatched to provinces.

The house also passed another resolution, asking the federal government to grant two years age relaxation in all Federal Government / Public Sector jobs on the analogy of the decisions of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Government of Punjab in view of the Covid-19 situation and lockdowns throughout the country during the last two years.

The leader of the house in the Senate Dr. Shahzad Waseem said that the federal government had already granted five-year relaxation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Resolution Senate Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Of Punjab Road All Government Jobs

Recent Stories

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz ..

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

25 minutes ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 percent

46 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

1 hour ago
 Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembe ..

Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembered

37 minutes ago
 Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at Chi ..

Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at China's Shopping Festival

37 minutes ago
 Divisional environment committee meeting

Divisional environment committee meeting

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.