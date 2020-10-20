Senate session adjourns due to lack of quorum

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday adjourned the proceedings of the Upper House of parliament due to lack of quorum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday adjourned the proceedings of the Upper House of parliament due to lack of quorum.

The chairman ordered for ringing the bells after pointing out of the quorum by a member of the opposition but the members did not turn up, forcing the chairman to adjourn the proceedings.