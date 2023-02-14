UrduPoint.com

Senate Session Prorogued Sine Die After Heated Arguments Of Law Minister, Opposition Leader

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2023 | 11:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :The Senate session was prorogued sine die by the Chairman Senate on Tuesday without taking any of its business amid heated arguments between the Opposition Leader Senator Shahzad Waseem and Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution, the president has been pleased to prorogue the Senate session on the conclusion of its overall business," said a prorogation order read by Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, who chaired the session.

