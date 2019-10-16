Senate Sub-committee directs NADRA to address CNICs blockage issue

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :The Senate's Subcommittee on Interior Tuesday directed officials concerned of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to ensure issuance of blocked Computerized National Identity Cards (CNIC) to the people of Balochistan before local election in order to use their votes.

Subcommittee's convenor Kulsoom Parveen chaired the committee meeting here the at Balochistan Assembly.

Senator Sardar Shafiq Tareen, Balochistan Health Minister Naseebullah Marri, Opposition leader Malik Sikandar Haya, members of provincial assembly Mir Ahmed Nawaz Bloch, Malik Naseer Shahwani, Nasrullah Zaray, Sanaullah Baloch, Akhtar Hussain Longove, Danish Kumar, Shakila Naveed Dehwar, Asghar Taree, Malik Naeem Khan and Akbar Mengal, NADRA officials and Home Department personnel attended the meeting.

A NADRA official informed the committee that CNICs of over 28,920 people of Balochistan were blocked due to incomplete documents.

He said 18 offices of NADRA had been established in Zhob, Killa Saifullah, Noshki, Killa Abdullah, Dalbandin, Turbat, Gwadar and Chaman, and at borders with Afghanistan and Iran, where verification process was strictly being implemented to stop issuance of CNICs to foreigners.

The official said the documents of people for issuance of CNICs were verified by the respective deputy commissioners of their districts.

Joint Secretary Home Department Dilshad Ahmed told the committee that CNICs of those persons were blocked who were found involved in illegal activities in other countries.

He said a committee formed under deputy commissioners at district level, which would address the problems related to the CNICs.

Director General NADRA Balochistan Colonel Abid informed the meeting that the verification process was ensured to prevent the issuance of CNICs to the foreigners in the bordering areas.

He said NADRA had authority to prevent issuance of identity cards to the foreigners. Action would be taken against anyone having dual national identity cards, he added.

DG NADRA said they were facing difficulties in the registration of women in Balochistan and sought the help of political leaders, stakeholders and civil society for the purpose.

Senator Kulsoom Parveen instructed the NADRA officials for taking measures to increase the number of employees and mobile registration vehicles in order to address the issues of people regarding CNICs.

The Senate body formed a committee comprising MPAs and NADRA personnel to sort out CNICs blockage issue and submit reports within 25 days.

The committee asked the MPAs to submit details about their issues regarding NADRA and their solutions in writing on Wednesday.