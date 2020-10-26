UrduPoint.com
Senate Unanimously Passed A Resolution; Expressed Full Solidarity With People Of IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 08:50 PM

Senate unanimously passed a resolution; expressed full solidarity with people of IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Senate of Pakistan on Monday unanimously passed a resolution and expressed full solidarity with the popular, spontaneous, indigenous and widespread uprising of the heroic people of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to resolution, "terms October 27, as a Black Day in the history of the Kashmiri people since it was on October 27, 1947 that the Indian troops landed in Srinagar and forcibly Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir." The Senate taking note of successive UN Security Council Resolutions in this regard, resolutely rejects the Indian Illegal occupation of Kashmir which is the root cause of the Kashmir problem for the last 73 years.

This brutal Indian occupation based on falsehood, fear and force, is primarily responsible for the miserable plight of the struggling Kashmiri children, women and men who have been forced to remain part of India under the diktat of bullets, bayonets and bombs.

India has falsified and forged a document which it terms as an "instrument of Accession" and this forgery has been unmasked by respected international historians since it is used to justify and defend the indefensible.

On this occasion, the Senate of Pakistan reaffirm the complete and unconditional support of Pakistan and its people to the just cause of the inalienable right of self-determination of the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions that seek a plebiscite under UN auspices to ascertain the wishes of the Kashmiri people regarding their future. Moreover, the Senate strongly condemned the Modi regime in India for following policies based on bigotry and Islamophobia that seek to divide society and promote discrimination against the people of IIOJK on the basis of their ethnicity and religion.

The Senate also thanks all those countries, international organizations and freedom-loving people for their support and sympathy for the Kashmir cause, which will continue its valiant struggle until victory.

