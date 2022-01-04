UrduPoint.com

Senate's 317th Session To Continue For 6 Weeks

January 04, 2022

The House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC) of the Senate on Tuesday decided that the current 317th session would continue for six weeks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :The House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC) of the Senate on Tuesday decided that the current 317th session would continue for six weeks.

The committee, which met with Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani in the chair, discussed in detail legislative business to be transacted during the ongoing session.

Besides legislative business, the session would take up discussion on the current situation of important national and international issues, said a press release.

The meeting was attended by Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Leader of the House Dr Shehzad Waseem, senators Muhammad Tahir Bizenjo, Sardar Muhammad Shafeeq Tareen, Sherry Rehman, Hidayatullah Khan and Mushtaq Ahmad, Sadia Abbasi, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan and Secretary Senate Mohammad Qasim Samad Khan.

