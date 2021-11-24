UrduPoint.com

Senator Asks PML-N To Present Video Taps, London Flats' Receipt Before Courts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 11:32 PM

Senator asks PML-N to present video taps, London flats' receipt before courts

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Wednesday asked the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to present video taps and London flats' receipt before the courts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Wednesday asked the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to present video taps and London flats' receipt before the courts.

The PML-N could not provide receipts of London flats till now, he said while talking to a private television channel.

All tactics are being used by PML-N, to get delay in the court cases, he added.

Commenting on decision of the courts regarding Nawaz Sharif's dismissal, he said ex prime minister could not file plea with evidence at any forum.

However, he said the decision regarding Nawaz Sharif was not taken by single judge.

Replying to a question about audio clips of ex Chief Justice of Pakistan, he said, it was 95 percent controversial.

