Senator Samina Condemns Terrorist Attacks In Balochistan
Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2024 | 05:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in the Mach Bolan, Kolpur and Sibi areas of Balochistan on Thursday.
In her condemnation statement, she expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives and loss of government property in the incidents of terrorism in Mach, Kolpur, and Sibi yesterday.
She said that the enemy wanted to sabotage the peace and order situation in the country which would not be allowed to succeed under any circumstances.
Expressing deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of those martyred in the attacks, she said that the security forces personnel who prevented the terrorists from carrying out major operations in the aforementioned incidents are the heroes of the nation.
Expressing pain and sadness to the families of SHO Mach and other martyrs, she said that the martyrs demonstrated professional bravery crushed the nefarious intentions of the terrorists, and martyred themselves while performing their duty.
The nation will always remember his sacrifice. She paid tribute to the security forces for thwarting the terrorist attacks in Mach, Kolpur and their timely action saved the country from great loss and brought the cowardly terrorists to hell.
Samina Mumtaz Zehri further said that the new wave of terrorism across the country was part of a well-thought-out plan against which the entire nation was united and was determined to thwart the cowardly acts of terrorists and to kill the last terrorist. The determination of the security forces and the nation will not diminish until the end, she said.
