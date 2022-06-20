UrduPoint.com

Senators Offer Fateha For Nuzhat Sadiq's Mother

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2022 | 07:52 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :The legislators in the Senate on Monday offered Fateha on the sad demise of the mother of Senator Nuzhat Sadiq.

As per the directive of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Seantor Haji Hidayatullah of the Awami National Party led Fateha for the eternal peace of the departed soul and patience for her bereaved family.

