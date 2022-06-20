The legislators in the Senate on Monday offered Fateha on the sad demise of the mother of Senator Nuzhat Sadiq

As per the directive of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Seantor Haji Hidayatullah of the Awami National Party led Fateha for the eternal peace of the departed soul and patience for her bereaved family.