ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The senators on Monday urged the Muslim Ummah, United Nations and the international community to play their effective role to resolve the longstanding issue of Palestine.

Participating in the debate on Palestine unrest in the Senate, they urged to take notice of Israel's sacrilegious military action taking place in and around the Holy site of Masjid Al Aqsa which deeply hurt the sentiments of millions of Muslims across the globe.

They said that the fair, just and credible solution to the Palestine issue is to truly and immediately implement UN Security Council's resolutions.

The legislators expressed their solidarity with the people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), who too, have been confronting a brutal occupation power that has let loose a reign of terror and converted the occupied territory into a vast prison, where there is no consideration for age and gender those locked up, in a state of servitude for decades, they added.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed said that the government and opposition parties have shown solidarity by joining hands on the Palestine issue, giving a clear message to the world that whole nation is united on Palestine.

He said that Indian Occupied Kashmir and Palestinians are fighting against oppression and tyranny and making history of scarifies.

He said there is similarity in the policy of the government and the sentiments of people of Pakistan on Palestine which are as per teaching of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Senator Kamal Ali Agha said that the Muslim Ummah must stand up against the Israel aggression and show solidarity with the Palestinians. He said that present government has played an effective role on diplomatic fronts to represent the innocent Palestinian people.

Senator Ali Zafar said that in the present leadership of the country both opposition and the government benches are united and have same stance on Palestine issue.

Senator Tahir Bazanjo said "We stand with Palestinian people and every citizen of Pakistan stands with the government on the issue of Palestine." He said that United Nations must realize the worst situation in Palestine and ensure peace in the region which is clear threat to peace in the world.

Senator Mushtaq appreciated the strong and an effective role of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government regarding Palestine issue. He added this is not only issue of Palestinians but for entire Muslim Ummah and high time for everyone to play due role.