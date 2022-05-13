Senior BAP leaders call on former CM Balochistan Jam Kamal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Former provincial ministers Mir Saleem Khan Khosa, Mir Arif Jan Muhammad Hasani; senior provincial leader of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Haji Mir Noorullah Lehri and other party leaders called on BAP's provincial president, former Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan at the Provincial Assembly Secretariat on Friday.

During the meeting, party affairs and other provincial issues including the current political situation were discussed.

Local Government's elections situation also came under discussion during the meeting.