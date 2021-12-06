Senior Hurriyet leader passes away in Sopore

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Senior Hurriyet leader Engineer Farooq Ahmad Khan passed away in Sopore district in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Engineer Farooq died of cardiac arrest in Sopore town on Monday.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the Bar Gen Secretary, GN Shaheen, Muslim League acting Chairman Abdul Ahmad Parra and Muslim Conference Chairman Shabbir Ahmad Dar paid tributes to him and said that Engineer Farooq was a great person with a mission and noble soul who throughout his life struggled for freedom of his nation.

He spent more than 15 years in Tihar jail, Delhi.

They prayed for eternal peace for Engineer Farooq Ahmad Khan and conveyed their condolences to deceased family and well wishers.

Recalling his courageous struggle, they said Engineer Farooq had struggled all his life for right to self-determination.

Engineer Farooq Ahmed Khan was a resident of Janglat Mundi in Islamabad district, a member of Democratic Freedom Party and was doing business in Sopore.