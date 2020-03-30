(@FahadShabbir)

Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sadaqat Ali Abbasi while appreciating Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision and wisdom on Monday said that due to prime minister's directions masses did not face acute shortage of edibles and other basic necessities during the coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sadaqat Ali Abbasi while appreciating Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision and wisdom on Monday said that due to prime minister's directions masses did not face acute shortage of edibles and other basic necessities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to a private news channel he said that opposition should stop accusing the government for not imposing curfew to contain coronavirus spread as opposition knows the consequences of complete lock-down.

''We have stopped the educational activities across the country, vacated hostels and seminaries, moreover completely banned all social and religious gatherings to halt the spread of coronavirus,'' he further said.

'' Government is considering to establish isolation wards and quarantine centres for corona patients, in the premises of colleges and universities, so the mainstream hospitals would get some space to look after other patients,'' he said.

Government of Pakistan and people were grateful of Chinese government for providing much-needed medical equipment to save precious lives here, he said.