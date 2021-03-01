Senior police officers promoted

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The Police Department promoted various senior officers on Monday.

According to the police spokesperson, CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar was promoted to the rank of Additional IG while Jahanzeb Nazir, Sajid Kayani, Ahmad Nawaz Cheema and Sadiq Ali Dogar were promoted to the rank of DIG.

IGP Punjab Inam Ghani and Additional IG Establishment Azhar Hameed Khokhar pinned ranks on officers, promoted to the new posts.

The promoted officers thanked the IG Punjab and said that they would perform their duty of public service and protection with more diligence and dedication than before.