UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SEPA Initiates Action Against Illegally Stored Coal In Mauripur

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 09:13 PM

SEPA initiates action against illegally stored coal in Mauripur

A team of Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) here on Saturday raided sites, having coal dumps at an open space in Mauripur a thickly populated old city area, posing serious threat to public health

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :A team of Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) here on Saturday raided sites, having coal dumps at an open space in Mauripur a thickly populated old city area, posing serious threat to public health.

According to SEPA spokesman, the authorities had received complain about presence of more than 2000 kilogram of coal placed in an open space causing severe atmospheric pollution.

As per Sec 14 of Sindh Environment Protection Law 2014 no hazardous material could not be stored in open or otherwise at unauthorized sites, said the spokesman.

The team led by Waris Gabol, Deputy Director of SEPA urged the concerned owners to ensure immediate removal of the coal dumps, ensuring that these are transported via adequately covered vehicles to authorized sites.

Strict action was warned to be taken in case of non compliance to the instructions.

Related Topics

Sindh Vehicles

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives MD, President and CEO o ..

16 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister lays foundation stone of Barror ..

3 minutes ago

Qatar Not in Competition With Russia in Gas Supply ..

3 minutes ago

Australia take huge lead against New Zealand in fi ..

3 minutes ago

18 gamblers rounded up in Rawalpindi

14 minutes ago

Urology ward of Lahore General Hospital named afte ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.