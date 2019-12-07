UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SEPA Raids Illegal Setup Of Edible Oil

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 09:51 PM

SEPA raids illegal setup of edible oil

A team of Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) closed down an illegal edible oil production setup where oil was being extracted from animal bones in huge amount in an open area of the jurisdiction of Sukhan Police Station of District Malir

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :A team of Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) closed down an illegal edible oil production setup where oil was being extracted from animal bones in huge amount in an open area of the jurisdiction of Sukhan Police Station of District Malir.

The action was taken on the directives of Advisor to the CM Sindh on Law, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Barrister Murtuza Wahab, said a statement on Saturday.

The SEPA team headed by Deputy Director Waris Gabol raided when the oil was being poured in an oil tanker having storage capacity of 2000-3000 gallons.

No permission from any authority was available with the setup to run the process of oil extracting from animal bones, the statement said.

The SEPA team on the spot got the oil production activity stopped with the help of local police.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Police Station Oil Malir From

Recent Stories

Action against hording, overcharging ordered in Ka ..

5 minutes ago

Govt not to remove Maryam's name from ECL: Senator ..

5 minutes ago

Razak Dawood chairs meeting on Dubai Expo 2020

8 minutes ago

FBR working for developing expeditious settlement ..

8 minutes ago

Security measures reviewed for Pakistan & Sri Lank ..

8 minutes ago

Yellow Vest, Pension Reform Protesters Clash With ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.