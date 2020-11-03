UrduPoint.com
SEPA Team Expresses Annoyance Over Medical Waste Use In Bricks Kilns As Fuel

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 04:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :A team of Sindh Environment Protection Authority led by District in-charge Tando Allahyar, Shah Khalid, Tuesday visited the brick kilns in Tando Allahyar city and its surrounding and expressed annoyance over violation of laws and use of medical waste as well as other prohibited items in the kilns as fuel.

The SEPA team visited the bricks kilns following the directives of Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister Murtaza Wahab and Director General SEPA Naim Ahmed Mughal following public complaints regarding use of medical waste and other banned items including plastic bottles in bricks kilns, the spokesman said.

The district in-charge issued warnings to brick kilns owners to use environment-friendly materials by avoiding use of medical waste and plastic materials in the kilns otherwise strict legal action will be taken against them. He also asked them to convert their kilns on zigzag technology with immediate effect.

