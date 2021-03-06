UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seraiki Ajrak Day Observed In Tank

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

Seraiki ajrak day observed in tank

TANK, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) ::Seraiki Ajrak Day was observed by the residents here Saturday to highlight the Seraki language and culture in the area.

The Seraiki Qaumi Ittihad took out rally from Pir Sabir Shah Baba Shrine to Kashmir Chowk with multiple slogans and traditional Seraiki songs.

Scores of people took to the streets while playing Jhumar (a traditional dance in the Seraiki belt) on drum beat while celebrating the culture day with dark blue shawls.

The demonstrator who wore the dark blue block printed shawls marched through different bazaars and routs of the city.

The organizers of the rally Mauz Arain the president of Seraiki Qaumi Itihad, Shah Fahd Ansari, Muhammad Ramzan Shori, Nawabzada Wahab Khan and others spoke to the rally participants outside District Press Club.

The office bearers of the other mainstream political parties also joined the event while expressing their solidarity with the Seraikies.

The Speakers while highlighting the significance of the event said that Seraiki was a language of love and prosperity.

They said that people of the Seraiki regions were undergoing multiple economic and political issues which was causing a sense of deprivation among the Seraikies.

They deplored that some circles in the district were hatching conspiracies to divide Seraikis of the district by forming new Union councils, adding which would not be allowed at any cost and opposed at any platform.

It may be noted that Seariki Ajrak Day is celebrated throughout the Southern Panjab and its adjoining districts of other provinces with symbolic block printed dark blue ajrak (traditional shawl) on March 6.

Related Topics

March May Event From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Love

Recent Stories

Sharjah’s Ports and Border Points Committee disc ..

1 hour ago

Dr. Sohail Saleem reigns as PCB Medical and Sports ..

1 hour ago

Increase in Chicken prices challenged before LHC

2 hours ago

30,544 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 claims 38 deaths during last 24 hours in ..

2 hours ago

China Plans Sending 12 People to Space Within Next ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.