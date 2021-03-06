Seraiki ajrak day observed in tank

TANK, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) ::Seraiki Ajrak Day was observed by the residents here Saturday to highlight the Seraki language and culture in the area.

The Seraiki Qaumi Ittihad took out rally from Pir Sabir Shah Baba Shrine to Kashmir Chowk with multiple slogans and traditional Seraiki songs.

Scores of people took to the streets while playing Jhumar (a traditional dance in the Seraiki belt) on drum beat while celebrating the culture day with dark blue shawls.

The demonstrator who wore the dark blue block printed shawls marched through different bazaars and routs of the city.

The organizers of the rally Mauz Arain the president of Seraiki Qaumi Itihad, Shah Fahd Ansari, Muhammad Ramzan Shori, Nawabzada Wahab Khan and others spoke to the rally participants outside District Press Club.

The office bearers of the other mainstream political parties also joined the event while expressing their solidarity with the Seraikies.

The Speakers while highlighting the significance of the event said that Seraiki was a language of love and prosperity.

They said that people of the Seraiki regions were undergoing multiple economic and political issues which was causing a sense of deprivation among the Seraikies.

They deplored that some circles in the district were hatching conspiracies to divide Seraikis of the district by forming new Union councils, adding which would not be allowed at any cost and opposed at any platform.

It may be noted that Seariki Ajrak Day is celebrated throughout the Southern Panjab and its adjoining districts of other provinces with symbolic block printed dark blue ajrak (traditional shawl) on March 6.