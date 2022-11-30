Series of air pollution to continue

Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority Punjab Faisal Farid has said that according to the Meteorological Department fog has started in North East and South Punjab due to continuous dry weather

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority Punjab Faisal Farid has said that according to the Meteorological Department fog has started in North East and South Punjab due to continuous dry weather.

The series of air pollution will continue, there is also a fear that transportation will be affected in different areas of Punjab due to fog.

DG Faisal Farid said that the health of sensitive people may be unsatisfactory due to air pollution. He said that to avoid unpleasant situation, citizens should avoid unnecessary travel and drivers should ensure careful driving.