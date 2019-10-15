Session of the Foreign Ministers’ Council of the CIS participating States was Held In Ashgabat

The Session of the Foreign Ministers’ Council of the Commonwealth of Independent States was held in the MFA of Turkmenistan

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan E.Mammadyarov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Z.Mnatsakanyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus V.Makei, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan M.Tleuberdi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Ch.Aydarbekov, State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of the Republic of Moldova T.Molcean, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation S.Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan S.Muhriddin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R.Meredov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan A.Kamilov, as well as the Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee – Executive Secretary S.N. Lebedev participated to the Session. In the beginning, the talks were held in narrow format, during which the participants exchanged views on key components of the international agenda, as well as the vital aspects of cooperation on the CIS space. The parties noted the success of Turkmenistan’s Chairmanship in the CIS in present year and underlined the initiatives of the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov aimed at the development of political-diplomatic dialogue with involvement of authoritative international structures. Then, the session continued in wide format. During the meeting, the parties discussed the issues of cooperation in political, trade-economic and cultural- humanitarian spheres.

The collaboration between the external policy agencies of the CIS participating states, provision of security and stability were considered specifically. The parties agreed that only by coordinated actions it is possible to attain political and economic integration and address the contemporary challenges in timely manner. The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the CIS countries were also invited to participate to the events on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Neutrality of Turkmenistan which will be held in December of 2020 in Ashgabat. According to the outcomes of the Session of the Foreign Ministers’ Council of the CIS participating states, the following resolutions were adopted: “On the Action Programme for Activating Partnership between the external policy agencies of the Commonwealth participating states,” “On the draft of the Address of the Heads of States of the Commonwealth of Independent States participating countries to the People of the Nations of the Commonwealth and World Community on the occasion of the 75th Anniversary of the Soviet People’s Victory in 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War,” “On holding the next Session of the Foreign Ministers’ Council of the CIS participating states” and “On holding the Games in the CIS countries.” Then Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R.Meredov and the Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee – Executive Secretary S.N. Lebedev held the press conference. It was noted that the Session of the Foreign Ministers’ Council of the CIS participating states was held in open and constructive manner with effective results.