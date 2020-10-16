Session on Business incubation Program conducts in UoT, Gwadar campus

Awareness Sessions on Business Incubation Program (COHORT- 4) was held in the main campus Turbat and Gwadar Campus of University of Turbat (UoT).

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ):Awareness Sessions on Business Incubation Program (COHORT- 4) was held in the main campus Turbat and Gwadar Campus of University of Turbat (UoT).

The programs were conducted by National Incubation Center (NIC-Quetta) on alternate days in collaboration with UoT's Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization, said press release issued here on Friday.

The session at main campus was attended by the faculty members and students while Ubaid Ali lecturer Management Science department and Focal Person of the vent, Abdul Majid Assistant Director Administration & HR, faculty members, visiting teachers and students were in attendance in the session at Gwadar campus.

In his welcome address Dr. Haneef Ur Rehman has highlighted the achievements accomplished by Turbat University in short time in the leadership of Prof. Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir, Vice Chancellor University of Turbat.

Mr. Nisar, the Executive Manager and Mr. Rehmat, the Manager from NIC Quetta spoke on the occasion as guest speakers.

Both sessions at main campus and Gwadar campus were comprised with an awareness lecture by Mr. Nisar regarding COHORT-4 program followed by an in-house Entrepreneurial Activity where students showcased their business ideas, talent and entrepreneurial skills in different groups.

Highlighting the objectives of the program the speakers said that during six (06) months incubation program, the startups will work on turning their ideas into business with the technical support and mentorship of NIC Quetta.

Upon successful completion of the Incubation Program, startups will be eligible to make pitches in Investor's Summit, where they may get funding/investment for scaling up their businesses.

The speakers were on opinion that the students of Main Campus Turbat, Gwadar Campus and Panjgur Campus are second to none in any fields of life, including entrepreneurial skills, business and creativity, but there is a need for providing them with reasonable opportunities and platforms enabling them to showcase their talents. They said that the (NIC Quetta) is an Entrepreneurship development platform jointly run by BUITEMS and LUMS and funded by Ignite under the auspices of Ministry of IT and Telecom. NIC Quetta will provide ample opportunity to the students of all campuses of Turbat University to showcase their business ideas and creative abilities throgh its platform.

After the session, different groups of ten (10) students at main campus and Gwadar campus were formed as NIC- Ambassadors at both campuses of UoT and given them the responsibility to mobilize the campus students in order to come with business ideas and participate in the Business Incubation Program (Cohort 4).

At the end the guest speakers were presented the shields by the hosts at main campus and Gwadar campus.