UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Session On Business Incubation Program Conducts In UoT, Gwadar Campus

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 11:21 PM

Session on Business incubation Program conducts in UoT, Gwadar campus

Awareness Sessions on Business Incubation Program (COHORT- 4) was held in the main campus Turbat and Gwadar Campus of University of Turbat (UoT).

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ):Awareness Sessions on Business Incubation Program (COHORT- 4) was held in the main campus Turbat and Gwadar Campus of University of Turbat (UoT).

The programs were conducted by National Incubation Center (NIC-Quetta) on alternate days in collaboration with UoT's Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization, said press release issued here on Friday.

The session at main campus was attended by the faculty members and students while Ubaid Ali lecturer Management Science department and Focal Person of the vent, Abdul Majid Assistant Director Administration & HR, faculty members, visiting teachers and students were in attendance in the session at Gwadar campus.

In his welcome address Dr. Haneef Ur Rehman has highlighted the achievements accomplished by Turbat University in short time in the leadership of Prof. Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir, Vice Chancellor University of Turbat.

Mr. Nisar, the Executive Manager and Mr. Rehmat, the Manager from NIC Quetta spoke on the occasion as guest speakers.

Both sessions at main campus and Gwadar campus were comprised with an awareness lecture by Mr. Nisar regarding COHORT-4 program followed by an in-house Entrepreneurial Activity where students showcased their business ideas, talent and entrepreneurial skills in different groups.

Highlighting the objectives of the program the speakers said that during six (06) months incubation program, the startups will work on turning their ideas into business with the technical support and mentorship of NIC Quetta.

Upon successful completion of the Incubation Program, startups will be eligible to make pitches in Investor's Summit, where they may get funding/investment for scaling up their businesses.

The speakers were on opinion that the students of Main Campus Turbat, Gwadar Campus and Panjgur Campus are second to none in any fields of life, including entrepreneurial skills, business and creativity, but there is a need for providing them with reasonable opportunities and platforms enabling them to showcase their talents. They said that the (NIC Quetta) is an Entrepreneurship development platform jointly run by BUITEMS and LUMS and funded by Ignite under the auspices of Ministry of IT and Telecom. NIC Quetta will provide ample opportunity to the students of all campuses of Turbat University to showcase their business ideas and creative abilities throgh its platform.

After the session, different groups of ten (10) students at main campus and Gwadar campus were formed as NIC- Ambassadors at both campuses of UoT and given them the responsibility to mobilize the campus students in order to come with business ideas and participate in the Business Incubation Program (Cohort 4).

At the end the guest speakers were presented the shields by the hosts at main campus and Gwadar campus.

Related Topics

Quetta Business Gwadar Turbat Panjgur Abdul Razzaq Lahore University Of Management Sciences May All From

Recent Stories

WHO in Contact With Vector Center on Russia's 2nd ..

46 minutes ago

UN Chief Condemns Attacks on Peacekeepers in Mali, ..

46 minutes ago

Lawmaker for establishing 'Bachat Bazaars' to prov ..

46 minutes ago

Opposition creates fuss in National Assembly

46 minutes ago

Kashmir's accession to be decided by its people: M ..

46 minutes ago

Biden Town Hall Gains 2Mln More Viewers Than Trump ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.