Seven abducted from Kasur in 24 hrs

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Seven persons, including two women and three children, were abducted from various parts of Kasur district during the last 24 hours.

Police said here on Friday that one, Naseem Haider r/o Halla area informed Sarayei Mughal police that his sister Sumera (30) r/o Chungi Lalo area and her three children-- Gulshan (12),Ali Nawaz (10) and Ali Sufayan (5), were home when Saleem ,r/o Bacheki Nankana, and others entered the house forcibly and kidnapped all of them.

In another incident, B-division police said that accused Muhammad Ali r/o Bagaar Kot along with 15 accomplices barged into the house of Riaz r/o Islampura and abducted his daughter Aliza Riaz (15).

Separately, Saddar Phoolnagar police said that Abid r/o Kot Subhan Singh informed that worker Farooq kidnapped his son Ehtesham (12) ,besides looting cash amounting to Rs 65000 and snatching his motorcycle on gunpoint.

Meanwhile,Safdar Bhatti r/o Sangeet Singhwala village reported to Raja Jung police that his brother Khalid (25), a factory worker, didnot return home after his duty.

Concerned police teams started investigation for recovery of all the abductees.