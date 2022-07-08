UrduPoint.com

Seven Booked For Selling Unregistered Medicines

Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2022 | 03:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Seven people were booked for selling unregistered and smuggled medicines in various areas of tehsil Shahpur.

According to official sources, a health department team led by deputy drug controller Faheem Zia inspected various medical stores of tehsil Shahpur and found illegal, spurious and smuggled medicines in seven medical stores.

The team sealed the medical stores after seizing unregistered medicines.

Cases have been registered against the drug smugglers.

The accused were identified as Amir Shahzad, Tahir Shahzad, Akhtar, Ahmed Iqbal, Muhammad Bilal, Asad Yaqoob and Muhammad Ashraf.

Deputy drug controller Faheem Zia warned that stern action would be takenagainst those who were found involved in the manufacturing and sale ofunregistered, spurious and smuggled medicines.

