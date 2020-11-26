Seven dacoits arrested, valuables recovered in muzaffargarh

(@FahadShabbir)

Muzaffargarh police have arrested seven dangerous dacoits and recovered looted money and other valuables worth nearly one million rupees

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Muzaffargarh police have arrested seven dangerous dacoits and recovered looted money and other valuables worth nearly one million rupees.

According to Mahmoodkot police about 11 dacoits had looted a house at Mauza Panwar Shumaili, a few days ago. The dacoits managed to escape safely.

However, SHO Mahmoodkot Police Imran Hameed Marha, along with a team raided and managed to arrest seven dacoits.

The police team recovered cash Rs160,000, four tola of gold, one car, one motorcycle and some other valuables.

The police are conducting raids to arrest the remaining four dacoits. District Police Officer Muhammad Hassan Iqbal appreciated the performance the police team.