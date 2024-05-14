Seven days training of faculty members concludes at SABS

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Seven days Training of Trainers (ToT) aimed to enhance the teaching skills and knowledge of the participants, who were faculty members from Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art Design and Heritages Jamshoro concluded. The sessions covered a wide range of topics including effective teaching methodologies, curriculum development, assessment techniques, psychomotor domain, introduction to OBE, cognitive domain, HEC policies, ethics and professional attitude, instructional design for art and design education, table of specification, effective research and advanced word users, student counselling and mentoring, communication skills, quality assurance, research grant and knowledge creation and commercialization.

Participants were engaged in interactive sessions, group discussions, and practical exercises to deepen their understanding of the teaching process. They also had the opportunity to observe experienced trainers Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto, Dr. Amjad Arain, Dr. Awais Khatri, Dr. Rizwan Ali Shah, Dr. Agha Ahmed Nabi, Dr. Nasrullah Pirzada, Dr. M. Murad Memon, Dr. Shoaib Ahmed, Dr. Binafsha Syed, Dr. Kabir Dherwani, Ar. Fahad Nizamani, Abdul Malik Channa,

Asra Jan and Uzma Arisar.

At the end of the training, the participants, organizers and master trainers were awarded certificates

of completion and expressed their gratitude for the valuable learning experience.

APP/mwq