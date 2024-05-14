Seven Days Training Of Faculty Members Concludes At SABS
Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2024 | 01:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Seven days Training of Trainers (ToT) aimed to enhance the teaching skills and knowledge of the participants, who were faculty members from Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art Design and Heritages Jamshoro concluded. The sessions covered a wide range of topics including effective teaching methodologies, curriculum development, assessment techniques, psychomotor domain, introduction to OBE, cognitive domain, HEC policies, ethics and professional attitude, instructional design for art and design education, table of specification, effective research and advanced word users, student counselling and mentoring, communication skills, quality assurance, research grant and knowledge creation and commercialization.
Participants were engaged in interactive sessions, group discussions, and practical exercises to deepen their understanding of the teaching process. They also had the opportunity to observe experienced trainers Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto, Dr. Amjad Arain, Dr. Awais Khatri, Dr. Rizwan Ali Shah, Dr. Agha Ahmed Nabi, Dr. Nasrullah Pirzada, Dr. M. Murad Memon, Dr. Shoaib Ahmed, Dr. Binafsha Syed, Dr. Kabir Dherwani, Ar. Fahad Nizamani, Abdul Malik Channa,
Asra Jan and Uzma Arisar.
At the end of the training, the participants, organizers and master trainers were awarded certificates
of completion and expressed their gratitude for the valuable learning experience.
APP/mwq
Recent Stories
Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind
Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding cooperation b/w Pakistan, China
Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at FCCU
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024
Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’
Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil
Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.
ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on reserved seats
N.Ireland court blocks UK law to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda
UN security staff killed in Gaza; Guterres calls for probe
ChatGPT-maker OpenAI releases latest free model GPT-4o
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two dacoits held5 minutes ago
-
Food deptt removes DFC, suspends AFC over alleged corruption in wheat procurement15 minutes ago
-
Chilam Josh festival continuing in Kalash valleys in full swing15 minutes ago
-
Education directorate for repairing of all electrical appliances in schools15 minutes ago
-
LG&CD deptt organizes awareness walk under "Suthra Punjab" Programme25 minutes ago
-
Killers of double murder held25 minutes ago
-
Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind41 minutes ago
-
Gang busted, bikes recovered45 minutes ago
-
Rs 7.6 bln, 36 vehicles, 213 employees of Kashmir Council transferred to AJK regime: Amir Maqam55 minutes ago
-
PHA to sell 15 shops through open auction55 minutes ago
-
FOSPAH stresses property rights awareness as key for Act 2020 implementation1 hour ago
-
'Genetic testing' awareness for public can fight medical complications: Expert1 hour ago