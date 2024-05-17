Open Menu

Seven Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers, Illegal Weapon Holders Netted

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2024 | 07:27 PM

The police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers here on Friday arrested seven accused besides recovering over 2.5 kg charras, 20 liters liquor, two 30 bore pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession

According to a police spokesman, Taxila police held two drug peddlers namely Shehzad with 1420 grams charras and Ziarat Khan with 1195 grams charras.

Similarly, Sadiqabad, Naseerabad and Saddar Wah police arrested five bootleggers and illegal weapons holders namely Umar, Shahid, Amir, Asif and Shakeel and recovered 20 liters liquor, two 30 bore pistols, ammunition and other items.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

The City Police Officer directed the police to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers, he added.

