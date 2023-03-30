Seven Gamblers Held During Raid
Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2023 | 04:50 PM
WAH CANTT: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Wah Saddar Police on Thursday raided at a gambling den and arrested seven persons red handed while gambling.
According to the police sources, a police party acting on a tip off raided at the den and arrested seven persons red handed while gambling.
Gambling tools and bet money was also seized during the raid. Police registered a case against the arrested accused under gambling act and launched further investigation.