Seven gamblers held during raid

WAH CANTT: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Wah Saddar Police on Thursday raided at a gambling den and arrested seven persons red handed while gambling.

According to the police sources, a police party acting on a tip off raided at the den and arrested seven persons red handed while gambling.

Gambling tools and bet money was also seized during the raid. Police registered a case against the arrested accused under gambling act and launched further investigation.