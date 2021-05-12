UrduPoint.com
Seven More Vaccination Centres Set Up In Hafizabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 06:05 PM

Seven more Covid-19 vaccination centers have been setup in rural areas in the district from where people of above 40 years could get vaccination

DC Naveed Shahzad Mirza on Wednesday said seven centers had been set up at Kolo Tarar, Vanike Tarar, Kassoke, Rasoolpur Tarar, Jalalpur Bhattian and Sukheke.

He said that two centres at Hafizabad and two centres at Pindi Bhattian were already operational.

He advised people above 40 years to get themselves registered and utilize free facility of vaccinationto save their own as well others lives.

