UrduPoint.com

Several Acres Land Submerged As Breach Develop In Canal

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Several acres land submerged as breach develop in canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :A breach in a canal near Salooni Jhal submerged several acres of standing crops of a nearby village.

The breach developed in Gogeera branch near Chak No 527-GB, tehsil Samundri.

The villagers shifted their cattle and other valuables to safer places.

According to initial information, two rescue vehicles reached the site to cope with the untoward situation.

Meanwhile, the staff of the irrigation department also reached the spot along with machinery to plug the gap.

