Several illegally built houses razed during anti-encroachment operation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Anti-encroachment operation was carried out in Hussainabad area of Latifabad on Wednesday in which several houses illegally built on public property were razed with heavy machinery.

The Assistant Commissioner Latifabad, Fatima Saima Ahmed and AC under training Yasir Bajwa led the anti-encroachment operation in Hussainabad with the help of anti-encroachment force, Police and officials of concerned departments.

On the directives of honourable Sindh High Court and the Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, AC Latifabad alongwith officials of HMC, Anti Encroachment Force and district Police, carried out operation in Hussainabad and demolished several houses illegally built on government property.

The Assistant Commissioner Fatima Saima Ahmed said operation would be continued in the Taluka to get vacated illegally encroached government land, roads and green belts.

The AC warned the encroachers to vacate government land and road spaces without any delay otherwise,strict action would be taken against them.