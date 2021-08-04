UrduPoint.com

Several Illegally Built Houses Razed During Anti-encroachment Operation

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 06:50 PM

Several illegally built houses razed during anti-encroachment operation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Anti-encroachment operation was carried out in Hussainabad area of Latifabad on Wednesday in which several houses illegally built on public property were razed with heavy machinery.

The Assistant Commissioner Latifabad, Fatima Saima Ahmed and AC under training Yasir Bajwa led the anti-encroachment operation in Hussainabad with the help of anti-encroachment force, Police and officials of concerned departments.

On the directives of honourable Sindh High Court and the Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, AC Latifabad alongwith officials of HMC, Anti Encroachment Force and district Police, carried out operation in Hussainabad and demolished several houses illegally built on government property.

The Assistant Commissioner Fatima Saima Ahmed said operation would be continued in the Taluka to get vacated illegally encroached government land, roads and green belts.

The AC warned the encroachers to vacate government land and road spaces without any delay otherwise,strict action would be taken against them.

Related Topics

Sindh High Court Police Road Government

Recent Stories

Nazir Chohan parts ways with Jahangir Khan Tareen’s group

38 seconds ago
 Wizz Air Abu Dhabi expands network with flights to ..

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi expands network with flights to Tirana and Sarajevo

21 minutes ago
 Yo Yo Honey Singh accused of domestic violence

Yo Yo Honey Singh accused of domestic violence

25 minutes ago
 Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Economy sign MoU to fa ..

Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Economy sign MoU to facilitate investment in sports

36 minutes ago
 Many ministers of Sindh cabinet lose ministries in ..

Many ministers of Sindh cabinet lose ministries in recent reshuffle

54 minutes ago
 Appointment of Khalid Mansoor as Special Assistant ..

Appointment of Khalid Mansoor as Special Assistant on CPEC Affairs is a good mov ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.