Several members withdraw nomination for Senate polls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday issued list of those candidates who have withdrawn their nomination from the Senate elections 2021.

According to ECP, 10 candidates have withdrawn their nomination from category of General seat from Punjab included Ejaz Hussain Minhas (PTI), Jamshed Iqbal Cheema (PTI), Zahid Hamid (PML-N), Omar Sarfraz Cheema (PTI), Saud Majeed (PML-N), Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman (PML-N), Muhammad Khan Madni (PTI), Muhammad Azeem-ul-Haq Minhas, (PPPP), Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar (PML-N), and Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar (PTI) besides Saira Tarar (PML-N) for Women seat.

Candidates who have withdrawn their nomination from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on General seats included Nasrullah Khan Wazir (Independent), Farhatullah Babar (PPPP), Dost Muhammad Khan (PTI), Najiullah Khattak (PTI), Muhammad Rizwan Khan (PTI), Hamid-ul-Haq (PTI), Shakeel Afridi (Independent), Meena Khan (PTI), Farzana Javed, Shahzia Tehmas Khan (PPPP), Musarat Jabeen (Independent), Farah Khan (PML-N), Hamid-ul-Haq, Dilroze Khan (PTI), Muhammad Ali Khan Saif (Independent), Araish Kumar and Inayat Begum (JUI) from Women seat while Farhatullah Babar (PPPP), Dost Muhammad Khan (PTI), Muhammad Hamayun Mohmand, Muhammad Iqbal Khalil (JUI) and Shaukat Jamal Amirzadah have withdrawn nomination from (Independent) from Technocrat and Ulema seat besides Non-Muslim seats by candidates included Ranjeet Singh (JUI), Gurdeep Singh (PTI), Asif Bhatti (ANP) and Javed Gill (JUI).