Several Shopkeepers Fined For Overcharging, Non Display Of Price Lists

Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2022 | 04:10 PM

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Tariq Mehmood on Friday visited bazaar to check price lists, hygienic conditions and expired items at various shops.

During the visit which was undertaken in line with directives of the deputy commissioner commissioner, several shopkeepers were fined for overcharging and non display of price lists.

He said that the district administration was committed to extend relief to masses by ensuring food items at affordable prices.

In this regard, the AC asked shopkeepers to display price lists at prominent places at their shops and added that the drive would continue indiscriminately in order to pass on blessings of the administration's pro-people initiatives at grass roots level.

Accompanied by Sub engineer Communication and Works and Village Nazim, the AC visited and inspected the Annual Development Programme(ADP) scheme- 'Construction of Dalokhel / Abakhel Road.' He directed the contractor to ensure quality work and added that efforts should be made to timely complete the project.

He also visited GHS No.2 Lakki City wherein the attendance register was checked. Academic activities were assessed by interacting with students and note books of the students were checked.

