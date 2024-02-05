SFA Signs Two Agreements With KU's ICCBS
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Sindh Food Authority has signed two Memorandum of Agreements (MoAs) with the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi.
Sindh Food Authority signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Halal Certification Testing and Research Services (HCTRS) and the Industrial Analytical Center (IAC), ICCBS, University of Karachi.
These MoAs aim to create a long-term framework of collaboration, cooperation, and development of a strong linkage between SFA and the research centers of the ICCBS for the testing of food products, which is in the interest of both institutions.
SFA Director General Agha Fakhar Hussain and Prof. Dr. Farzana Shaheen, Director of ICCBS, University of Karachi, signed the agreement in a meeting held at the HEJ, Research Institute of Chemistry, University of Karachi.
Among others who attended the ceremony were officials from SFA Prof. Dr. Asad Sayyed, Dr. Naveed Bhutto, Dr. Seema, Danish Arshad, and officials from ICCBS, including Prof. Dr. Abid Ali, Prof. Dr. Syed Ghulam Musharraf, Prof. Dr. Shabana Simjee, Prof. Dr. Asmat Salim, Dr. Imran Malik, Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan, Dr. Shakil Ahmed, Jawaid Riaz, and others.
Speaking on the occasion Director General Sindh Food Authority praised the efforts made by the ICCBS administration to make this agreement possible in the interest of Sindh province. He also praised the industrial support and national services of the International Center (ICCBS).
