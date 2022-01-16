Shabbir Shah denounces arbitrary arrest of youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Vice Chairman, Shabbir Ahmad Shah in IIOJK has denounced the arbitrary arrest of eight youth from Budgam and other areas.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Illegally detained Shabbir Ahmad Shah in a message from Indian infamous Tihar jail, New Delhi, said that the overwhelming majority of the people of Kashmir endorsed the right to self-determination enshrined in the United Nations Security Council resolutions through their persistent rejection of Indian illegal occupation since 1947.

The strong resistance movement launched by the freedom-loving people of Kashmir bears testimony to the fact that the people of Kashmir want a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir dispute, keeping in view the Kashmiris' aspirations, as recognized by the world community, he added.

The APHC Vice Chairman, expressing deep sorrow over the Indian illogical stubbornness, ruthless killings of the innocent people, random arrests of youth, humiliating the common masses on one pretext or the other and denial of political space, freedom of expression and civil liberty across the besieged territory, said an indigenous popular movement, bearing legitimacy and recognition by the United Nations and international community, cannot be deterred by military power.

He urged the United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres, to take serious action against the Indian hooliganism, pillage and widespread genocide and help resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions to which India is also a signatory.

Paying rich tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs and illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory, Shabbir Ahmad Shah said, "It is our collective responsibility and moral obligation to display, valour, vigour, patience and strong unity to take the ongoing resistance movement to its logical conclusion despite the use of brute military force by India."