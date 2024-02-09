Open Menu

Shafay Hussain Of PML Wins PP-31 Election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2024 | 07:40 AM

Shafay Hussain of PML wins PP-31 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Shafay Hussain of Pakistan Muslim League (PML) has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-31 Gujrat-V by securing 64,132 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Mudassar Raza, an independent candidate, who bagged 48,311 votes.

Voters’ turn-out remained 42 %.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Muslim PP-31 Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in t ..

U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest

2 hours ago
 Elections 2024: counting process underway as natio ..

Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful gen ..

Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful general elections

3 hours ago
 US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off th ..

US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off the ballot

8 hours ago
 EC delegation express satisfaction over transparen ..

EC delegation express satisfaction over transparent polling process in Attock

8 hours ago
 Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine

Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine

8 hours ago
Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh

Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh

8 hours ago
 PEC directs action against Qadir Mandokhel for int ..

PEC directs action against Qadir Mandokhel for interfering secrecy of voting

8 hours ago
 Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post

Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post

8 hours ago
 U.S. stock markets hover near record highs on posi ..

U.S. stock markets hover near record highs on positive earings

8 hours ago
 Golf: Qatar Masters scores

Golf: Qatar Masters scores

8 hours ago
 Commissioner inspects security arrangements at pol ..

Commissioner inspects security arrangements at polling stations

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan