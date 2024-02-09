Shafay Hussain Of PML Wins PP-31 Election
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2024 | 07:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Shafay Hussain of Pakistan Muslim League (PML) has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-31 Gujrat-V by securing 64,132 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Mudassar Raza, an independent candidate, who bagged 48,311 votes.
Voters’ turn-out remained 42 %.
