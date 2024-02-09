Shafay Hussain of PML wins PP-31 election

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Shafay Hussain of Pakistan Muslim League (PML) has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-31 Gujrat-V by securing 64,132 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Mudassar Raza, an independent candidate, who bagged 48,311 votes.

Voters’ turn-out remained 42 %.