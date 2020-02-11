UrduPoint.com
Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Organizes Lecture On Tolerance, Pluralism

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 04:54 PM

Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) organizes lecture on Tolerance, Pluralism

Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur and Bhittai Social Watch & Advocacy (BSWA) organized a lecture at the department of Pakistan Studies, on the topic, "Tolerance & Pluralism" to highlight the role of peace and harmony on Tuesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) : Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur and Bhittai Social Watch & Advocacy (BSWA) organized a lecture at the department of Pakistan Studies, on the topic, "Tolerance & Pluralism" to highlight the role of peace and harmony on Tuesday.

Guest Speaker, Prof Dr Sikander Mehdi, in his speech said that the peace was the essential element of human society. Pluralism and peace go side by side. Pluralism means the doctrine of multiplicity adding that it accommodates people of different faiths, cultures and customs.

He said that the present world requires the concept of pluralism for a healthy and happy society. All great leaders of the world like Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King ring out the message of pluralism, he added.

Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof Dr Imdad Hussain Sahito said peace is the need of the hour. He said that pluralism can play a significant role in bringing peace all over the world. We should respect the ideal of peace, tolerance and harmony.

He also appriciated the role of BSWA in projecting the concept of peace and harmony in the students of Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur.

Incharge Chairman Department of Pakistan Studies, Prof Inayatullah Bhatti said peace and harmony are very essential for human survival.

Executive Director BSWA, Khadim Hussain Mirani, Fozia Haneef and others also spoke on the occasion.

