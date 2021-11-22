Shah Mahmood Qureshi felicitates Pakistan cricket team for whitewashing Bangladesh

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday felicitated the Pakistan Cricket team over a 'fabulous performance' of whitewashing Bangladesh in T20 series

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday felicitated the Pakistan Cricket team over a 'fabulous performance' of whitewashing Bangladesh in T20 series.

"Well done Pakistan Cricket team," the minister commented.

He lauded Babar Azam for the great captaincy and all other players for exhibiting a good cricket.

Pakistan whitewashed Bangladesh in three-match series by winning the final fixture by five wickets in Dhaka.