Shah Mahmood Qureshi Felicitates Pakistan Cricket Team For Whitewashing Bangladesh
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 11:26 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday felicitated the Pakistan Cricket team over a 'fabulous performance' of whitewashing Bangladesh in T20 series.
"Well done Pakistan Cricket team," the minister commented.
He lauded Babar Azam for the great captaincy and all other players for exhibiting a good cricket.
Pakistan whitewashed Bangladesh in three-match series by winning the final fixture by five wickets in Dhaka.