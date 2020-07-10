UrduPoint.com
Shahbaz Gill Condoles With Family Of Late Dr Faisal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 08:48 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill has condoled with the family of Dr Faisal Qureshi, who died after battling with COVID-19 few days back

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill has condoled with the family of Dr Faisal Qureshi, who died after battling with COVID-19 few days back.

The SAPM visited the residence of deceased in Abbotabad and paid tribute, on behalf of the Prime Minister, to father of Dr Faisal who served the ailing humanity while putting his own life at risk.

"All the front liners are our national heroes, we salute them," he said in a tweet on Friday.

