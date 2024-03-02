Open Menu

Shahbaz Sharif, Omar Ayub File Nomination Papers For PM Election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Shahbaz Sharif, Omar Ayub file nomination papers for PM election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz President Shahbaz Sharif and Sunni Ittehad Council's Omar Ayub filed their nomination papers for the office of Prime Minister on Saturday.

The Secretary-General of the National Assembly received the nomination papers for the office of Prime Minister/Leader of the House.

According to a press release from the National Assembly Secretariat Directorate General of Media, the nomination papers for MNA Main Muhammad Shahbaz were proposed by MNAs Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Rana Tanvir Hussain, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhary, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf Zaman, Attaullah Tarar, Abdul Aleem Khan and seconded by MNAs Romina Khursheed Alam, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Laghari, Ahsan Iqbal, Kessoo Mal Kheel Das, Anusha Rahman Khan, Hanif Abbasi, Jamal Shah Kakar.

The nomination papers of Omar Ayub Khan for Prime Minister of Pakistan/Leader of the House were proposed by MNAs Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Asad Qaiser, Riaz Khan Fatyana, Umair Khan Niazi and seconded by MNAs Mohammad Sanaullah Khan Mastikhel, Ali Khan Jadoon, Mujahid Ali, and Malik Mohammad Amir Dogar.

The process of scrutinizing the nomination papers will be completed today by 3 PM.

