Shahbaz Tatla Murder Case Adjourned Till 31st

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

Shahbaz Tatla murder case adjourned till 31st

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :A sessions court on Thursday adjourned hearing of former law officer Shahbaz Tatla murder case till July 31.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Naeem Saleem conducted the case proceedings. The jail authorities produced former senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mufakhar Adeel on expiry of his judicial remand whereas co-accused - Asad Sarwar and Irfan Ali - also appeared.

The defence counsel completed cross examination from three prosecution witnesses during the proceedings.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till July 31 and summoned more witnesses on the next date of hearing.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had recorded statements of 15 prosecution witnesses so far.

Naseerabad police had filed the challan against the accused. It was alleged that Mufakhar withhis accomplices killed Shahbaz Tatla and then burnt his body in acid before disposing ofthe remains.

